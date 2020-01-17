HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Ernie Kenneth Earls, 71, will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Earls died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital-Orlando North, in Orlando, Florida.He was born October 3, 1948, in Cullman County to Dee B. Earls and Verna Sellers Earls. He was retired from the Pepsi Cola Company after 38 years of loyal service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed fishing, camping and spending quality time with his family.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Merlene Earls; his parents and a son, Kevin Earls.
Survivors include one daughter, Melinda Earls Harris (Wayne); two brothers, David Earls (Yvonne)and Darrel Earls (Karen); and one granddaughter, Piper Harris.
Pallbearers will be Noah Earls, Dustin Earls, Johnathan Hagood, Landon Hagood, Jason West and Taylor Baker.
