DECATUR — Ervin Terry Jr., 91, of Decatur passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters, Stefania Lewis (Buddy) and Teresa Bound (Freddy); grandchildren, Jeremy Bound (Kate), Luke Bound (Annalee), Nick Bound, Emily Cork (Wes) and Natalie Ashford (Joey); and great-grandchildren, Kinsley Bound, Brayden Bound, Sullivan Bound, Addison Cork, Ella Cork, Jackson Ashford and LilyAnna Ashford.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margeret Miller Terry; brother, James Lewis Terry; parents, Ervin Terry Sr. and Estella C. Terry. He was retired from Monsanto, a member of Westmeade Baptist Church, a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He loved to play softball, and was a huge Alabama Football fan, and spent many hours in his workshop building furniture.
All services are private. Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.