DECATUR
Esco Olinger, 79, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Roselawn Funeral Home will announce services on a later date.
Esco is survived by his wife, Joan Slaten Olinger; sons, Jim Olinger, Tim Olinger (Deana), Phil Olinger (Mary Gail), and David Olinger (Missy); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Lively Olinger, and his father, Raymond Esco Olinger.
Esco was retired from Champion Paper Mill. He was a Christian man who loved his God and family. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of North Alabama.
