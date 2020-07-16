Decatur — Graveside Service for Ms. Estella “Tina” W. Jones, 67 of Decatur, Alabama will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Decatur City Cemetery with the Reverend Roderick Stallworth officiating.
Estella was called to Eternal life on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Decatur Morgan Hospital. Tina as she was known to family and friends was born in Decatur on June 7, 1953 to Walter Jones and Donella Allen Jones.
Tina was a graduate of Decatur High School Class of 1971.
Tina wore many hats during her life which consisted of mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. In addition to her family hats, she was active in the life of King’s Memorial United Methodist Church where she participated in all ministries of the church which included currently, Usher Board, Chairperson for the Pastor-Staff-Parish Committee and Church Council.
After the death of her aunt, Mrs. Billie Augusta Allen Phillips, the torch for beauty care and hair design was passed on to Tina. Unique Beauty Salon is the oldest beauty salon in continuous business in Decatur, as one of the oldest businesses in Old Town Decatur. She was also was the cosmetologist for Reynolds Funeral Home for many years.
Family preceding her in death include parents; son, Malcolm Jones; aunt and uncle, Mr. Jack E. and Mrs. Billie A. Phillips; sister, Annie Delois Reed; nephew, Larry Reed.
Tina leaves to cherish her memory: a son, Tavares (Sabrina) Jones; grandchildren, Jazmin Jones, Jayden Jones, Ja Kobi Jones, Cameron Kilgore, Cole Kilgore; sibling, Sandra Jones (Bennie Thompson); special friend, Thomas Miller; nieces and nephews, Charlotte (Silas) Wilson, Samantha Allison, Sonya Cowley, Michael Reed, Paula Reed and John Reed; best friends, Carol Watkins and Gwen Embry; a host of great nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Family, Friends and DHS Classmates of 1971.
Please abide by the COVID-19 Regulations!
