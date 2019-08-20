CULLMAN — Estelle Hendrix Price of Cullman, Alabama passed away on August 19, 2019. She was born January 4, 1927 to W.P. and Annie R. Hendrix. Her husband, Martin C. Price, preceded her in death along with her parents and two brothers, Gordon (Norma) and Cranford (Sadie) Hendrix.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Linda (Ronald) Hope, and two sisters, Louise Foust and Marie Thompson, along with her church family at Cullman First United Methodist Church.
Graveside services for Mrs. Price will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21st at Cullman City Cemetery with Reverend Harold Widner officiating.
To leave condolences for the Estelle Price family please go to mossservicefm.com.
Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
