Decatur — Esterleen H. Hanigan, 93, of Decatur passed away on July 14, 2020. Visitation will be on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with a graveside at 11:00 a.m. at Decatur City Cemetery with Albert Haraway officiating.
Esterleen “Poodle” retired from South Central Bell after 39 years of service. She has been a member of Somerville Road Church of Christ for many years. She was a wonderful Christian lady who enjoyed and loved her family and her friends.
Survivors include her son, Walter Stephen Hanigan; daughter, Suzanne Hanigan Tidwell; granddaughters, Stephanie Hanigan Ransom (Blake) and Andrea Lauren Tidwell; grandson, Peyton Anthony Tidwell,
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter B. Hanigan; her parents, Albert and Lizzie Haraway; 11 brothers and sisters, Lawrence, Lee, Opal, Curtis, Elbert, Oleeta, Louise, Buford, Glen, Nadine, and Bertha.
Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful loving people who helped take care of our Mother and Grandma the last several years at the Country Cottage in Decatur. Most recently, we want to thank the staff at Riverside Senior Living, Decatur Home Care, and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice Team.
