HUNTSVILLE — Esther Jane Bennett, 69, of Huntsville passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on March 1, 2020. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Esther Jane Bennett and Jimmie Stewart Bennett of Hartselle, Jenny Bennett Berry (Larry) of Decatur and brother, Jim David Bennett of Hartselle.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Anne Brennan (Asia Hester); granddaughter, Jane Katherine Brennan of Huntsville; sister, Judy Bennett Odom (Tommy) and brother, John Davidson Bennett of Hartselle; aunt, Judith Moyers (Bill) of New York City, aunt, Sarah Debter of Sheffield, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Esther Jane Bennett was born on March 20, 1950 in Hartselle. She graduated from Hartselle High School in 1968 and Jacksonville State University in 1972. She taught Home Economics at Butler High School and then at Huntsville Center for Technology. Jane later worked for Humana Inc. as a contract negotiator.
Jane was a devout Christian, loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was a caring, loving person to all she met. Jane had a strong spirit and was a woman of grace and kindness who persevered courageously and bravely, as she fought a daily battle with debilitating arthritis. She was an artist, decorator, seamstress, avid reader and loved arranging flowers. But most of all, she was a teacher and mentor to everyone.
Visitation will be at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Huntsville on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Ridley Hall from 10:00 to 10:45, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00. There will be a small reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Church of the Nativity.
