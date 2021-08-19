DECATUR — Eston A. Lovingood Jr., 83, of Decatur will have a public visitation from 12:00 until 1:30 P.M. today August 19, 2021 at Ridout’s Brown- Service Funeral Home with Rev. Alex Beaube officiating. Private burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
Mr. Lovingood passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Hospice Family Care at Redstone Village. He was born on January 31, 1938 in Marietta, Georgia to Eston Alexander Lovingood Sr. and Buena Mae Kilbrew Lovingood. He was retired from the United States Government and was very active in the Methodist Church and served as treasurer of the United Methodist disaster warehouse for 10 years. He was an avid hunter.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy W. Lovingood; daughter, Leigh Ann Blankenship, and granddaughters, Haley Blankenship and Kathryn Blankenship; son, Martin A. Lovingood (Pam); granddaughter, Makensie Humphries; grandson, Brandon Lovingood.
Family request donations to Hospice Family Care at Redstone Village or First United Methodist Church.
