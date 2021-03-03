DANVILLE — Ethan “Shimp” Garrison, 22, died February 28, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- All school districts in Morgan County plan graduation ceremonies
- Rezonings approved for town house development in downtown historic area
- Authorities: Shooting suspect in jail after chase ends with Limestone crash
- Crimson Tide stops Auburn, wraps up outright SEC crown
- Biden faces steep challenges to reach renewable energy goals
- March 3 police reports
- Trinity prohibits large trucks on town streets
- Meals on Wheels shows 'someone really cares'
Most Read
Articles
- Westgate Shopping Center getting 'shot in the arm'
- New life for old downtown Athens buildings
- Despite COVID, officials plan to open Point Mallard for 50th season
- City CFO job offered to Demeester
- Snakes in the garden
- 8-month-old girl dies; capital murder, sexual torture charges filed against Decatur man
- Jackson family roots go back to former president
- Hearing set for defendant in Moulton car theft
- Morgan DA seeking death penalty in Valhermoso Springs slayings
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Hold political extremists like Brooks accountable' (8)
- $7 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan unveiled (6)
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old (4)
- City residency an issue again in CFO interviews (4)
- Editorial: Council should enforce residency requirement (4)
- Today's editorial cartoon (3)
- Murder charge dropped against Al Sharpton's half-brother (2)
- Police: Toddler beaten by Decatur man bruised and bitten, in critical condition (2)
- Editorial: Trump's clash with TVA backfires (2)
- Drugs, weapons seized near West Park entrance; 4 arrested (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.