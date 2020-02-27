DECATUR — Ethel Mae Harbison, age 88, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Ethel was born December 6, 1931. She retired from the telephone company.
She is survived by her brother, Hubert Harbison, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Ethel will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life services will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ralph Henderson officiating. She will be Laid to Rest in Roselawn Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Harbison family.
