DECATUR — Graveside service for Etta Virginia Terry Marshall, age 93, of Decatur, will be Friday, July 24, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Moulton City Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Hughes officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Marshall, who died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence, was born April 28, 1927, in Courtland, to Clint Martin Terry and Jessie Mae (Terry) Terry. She was preceded in death one son, Roger Dale Terry; her parents; six brothers, Bessemer Terry, J.C. Terry, R.T. Terry, M.C. Terry, John Charles Terry, and Dee Terry; and two sisters, Edna Henderson and Laura Dean Letson.
At a young age Etta accepted Christ as her Savior. She sang and ministered in churches, revivals, and prisons for over 55 years. God mightily used her. She had a heart full of love for everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Samanthia Owen Cassidy (Cheta) of Decatur; one brother, Kenneth Terry of Plainwell, MI; two sisters, Hazel Bumgart of Plainwell, MI, and Jean Bellingar of Otsego, MI; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
