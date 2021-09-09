FLORENCE
Eula Mae Ingle DeFoor was born to I.M. and Lillian Bice Ingle on August 3, 1931, and passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
She was predeceased by Eldon DeFoor, her husband of 72 years; her parents; son-in-law, Bob Sneed; sisters, Flora Baccus, Mary Thomas, Edna Knox; and brother, William McKinley Ingle.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Martha Sneed and her children, Patrick (Kelly), Whitney Schrimsher (Jeremy) and Allison Morris (Lee); her son, Barry DeFoor (Kathy) and their children, Katie Persell (Eric) and David DeFoor (Holly); brother, Herbert Ingle; 13 great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
Eula’s young family settled in Birmingham, but spent many weekends in Winston County, allowing their children to form strong lasting bonds with the family and farm land.
Fast forward to retirement, Eula missed her co-workers at Sears but enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and doting on Eldon. Her greatest gift to her family was her example of unwavering devotion to God.
She and Eldon were members of the Helton Drive Church of Christ. Wylie Deason, evangelist will officiate at her graveside service on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A private viewing for family will be held in the funeral home chapel from 10:15 till 10:50.
Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Children’s of Alabama Foundation, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233 in honor Owen Morris.
