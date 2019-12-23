DECATUR
Funeral service for Eva Ava Cooper, age 89, will be December 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel, with Larry Cooper and Donnie Luke officiating. The Family will receive friends on Monday, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Aldridge Grove Cemetery.
