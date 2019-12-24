DECATUR — Funeral service for Eva Ava Tanksley Cooper, age 89, of Decatur will be today, December 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Cooper and Donnie Luke officiating. The family received friends on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. Interment will be in Aldridge Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Cooper, who died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Summerford Nursing Home, was born January 8, 1930, in Lawrence County to H.C. Tanksley and Molly Higgins. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Franklin Tanksley, Marvin Tanksley and Hershel Tanksley; one sister, Mable Smith; and one son, Teddy Cooper.
She is survived by three sisters, Jewel Armstrong of Moulton, Daisy Yeager and Mary Grey, both of Cullman; two sons, Kenneth Cooper of Hartselle and Charles Cooper of Greenbrier; and two daughters, Molly King and Amelia Smith, both of Decatur; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Cooper was a 2002 graduate of the Decatur Police Academy and attended Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Falkville.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
