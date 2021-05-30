FALKVILLE — A graveside service for Eva Holt Stinson, 70 of Falkville, Alabama, will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Cook Cemetery with Bro. Earl Holt Officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Peck Funeral Home. Mrs. Stinson died on Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born February 7, 1951 in Morgan County to Winnie Hafford Holt and Pollie Laverne Jones. Mrs. Stinson was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband, Jake Stinson.
Survivors include three daughters, Stephanie Russell, Ruthie Griffin, Patti Murphree; one sister, Jessie Ann Russell; four grandchildren, Tyler Griffin, Trey Griffin, Will Howse 3rd, Lizzie Howse.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Russell, Harley Russell, Rodney Russell, Tim Griffin, Mathew Russell and Nicholas Sudduth.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Tyler Griffin.
