ATHENS — Eva Lovell, age 97, of Athens, Alabama passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Athens Health and Rehab. She was born December 25, 1925 to Claude and Veatrice Blankenship. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henderson Lovell of 47 years in 1992; sisters, Gladys Lovell, Nellie Lovell, Bessie Davidson; brothers, Leo Blankenship and Bruce Blankenship.

