DECATUR — Evelyn Adair Howard, 90, of Decatur who passed away on February 14, 2020 at her residence, will have a visitation on Sunday, February 16, from 1 until 2 p.m. followed with a service at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Sutton officiating and burial will be at Mid way cemetery.
Mrs. Howard was born on November 6, 1929 to Dee Adair and Ruby Daniels Adair. She worked for the telephone company for 36 years and also worked at sears department store.
She is Survived by her son Lynn Tucker and Wife Gennie; grandsons, Ryan Tucker and wife Dixie, Matt Tucker and wife Ameli; and great grandson Harrison. Special friend Adrian Taylor.
