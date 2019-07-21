TOWN CREEK — Evelyn Burnett, 74, of Town Creek passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lawrence Medical Center. Visitation will be from noon till 2 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Calvin Jones officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery.
Evelyn was a member of Fair Haven Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, John L. Burnett, Sr.; son, Johnny Burnett (Jane); daughter, Shelia Steadman (Scott); grandson, Kaleb Steadman; sister, Linda Norton (Roger); and brother, David McCary (Betty).
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Bertha McCary; stepmother, Lillie McCary; and son and daughter-in-law, Billy Joe and Rebecca Hill.
Pallbearers will be James Scoggins, Michael Borden, Fred Donaldson, David Filyaw, Skip Looney, and Lee McCary.
