DECATUR — Mrs. Evelyn Joan (Shebley) Burton, age 68, of Decatur, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Burton was born October 20, 1952, in Pittsville, WA to Justin Quinton Shebley and Margaret Elaine Montgomery Shebley. Prior to moving to Decatur nine years ago, she worked at the North County Times in southern California. She was employed by The Decatur Daily until this past February. Mrs. Burton was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She possessed an amazing talent for arts and crafting, and was an avid participant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Burton.
She is survived by her son, Perry Pursell of Decatur.
