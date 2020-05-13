AURORA, ILLINOIS — Affectionately known as Juanita, she was born on March 23, 1943, in Lawrence County, Alabama to Harvey Clark “HC” Thompson Sr. and Madgie Lee Terry Thompson. She died on May 6, 2020 at Aurora, Illinois after battling Alzheimer’s-Dementia for several years with great courage, bravery and dignity. Mrs. Nelson was raised in her beloved Loosier community of Lawrence County and graduated from Hatton High School in 1961. Upon graduation, she relocated to the Chicago area and was employed at Western Electric.
Mrs. Nelson was preceded in death by her parents, H.C. and Madgie Thompson; her brothers, Harvey Clark Thompson Jr., Albert Thompson and Hollis G. Thompson; and her sisters, Lucille Ransom, Rebecca Day and Dorothy Cross.
Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Brown, of Aurora, IL; two daughters, Wendy (David) Stanczyk of Naperville, IL and Nicole Nelson of Romeoville, IL; three grandchildren, Amber Tomasiewicz, Morgan Tomasiewicz and Lacey Hawkins; one great-granddaughter, Isabelle Ralph. She is also survived by three brothers, Dr. James L. Thompson of Hoover, AL; Larry Thompson of Falkville, AL and Mike Thompson, of Prattville, AL.
A family remembrance and celebration of Juanita’s life will be private.
