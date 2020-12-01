DANVILLE — Funeral service for Exota Lanita ”Pettie” Parker Hale, 61, will be today, December 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Clyde Ledlow officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hale died on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born October 29, 1959, in Morgan County to Leroy Walton Parker and Nellie Dorthy Lott Parker. She was employed by Wayne Farms in the deboning department, prior to her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Hale; her parents; brothers, Douglas and Leroy Parker and Butch Serda and sisters, Glenda Riner and Debbie Parker.
Survivors include five brothers, Larry Parker, Gilbert Parker, Jimmy Parker, Billy Parker and James Serda; six sisters, Evelyn Garrison, Ann White, Bonnie Freeman, Montez Brown, Linda Ingrall and Mona Randolph; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and other extended family.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Garrison, Ryan Hale, Nathan Pylant, Dustin Alexander, Austin Alexander and Larry Freeman.
