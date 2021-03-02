DECATUR — The Reverend Doctor F. Willis Vickery, age 89, of Decatur died February 28th at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 1, 1931 in Columbia, Tennessee to the late Norman and Hilda Vickery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Virginia; his brother, Wayne (Ann); his brother-in-law, Fred (Jeanette) Bernhardt; and his three sons, Michael (Elizabeth), Paul (Donna) and Bryan (Suzanne). “Pop” was loved by eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Willis dedicated his entire life to the Church. He was educated at Birmingham Southern and Emory University and received a doctorate from Birmingham Southern in 1983.
He served the Lord in many different churches as an ordained Methodist minister from 1951 to 2001. Acmar/Margaret, Airport Hills, Munford, Saks, Grace, Russellville First, Epworth, Hartselle First, Scottsboro First, Florence District Superintendent, Trinity Huntsville, Birmingham First, Decatur District Superintendent. He also served on numerous Districts and Boards for the North Alabama Conference.
Willis spent countless hours making memories with family and friends at their lake house on Smith Lake.
His celebration of life will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, Huntsville on Wednesday, March 3rd at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Burial will be in City Cemetery in Decatur at 1:30 p.m. Ridout’s-Brown’s Funeral Home will be assisting the family. Seating is limited to 200 people. Masks and distancing are required.
The family requests no flowers with contributions to Hospice of the Valley or Camp Sumatanga.
Special thanks to the nurses of Hospice and to Whitney Cross, who has lovingly taken care of Willis for the last year.
Livestream Page: Trinityhsv.org/live
