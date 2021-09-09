DECATUR
Fannie Pearl Parson Tittle, 90, peacefully went to heaven on the evening of September 6, 2021. Morrison Funeral Home of Tuscumbia, AL is overseeing all arrangements.
She was born on June 27, 1931 to A.J. and Ruby Velma Parson of Vernon, Alabama. She married Virgil Lee Tittle on July 5, 1959, and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage. Together, they shared a love for the Lord. While Virgil ministered to the people of Northern Alabama, Fannie was the pianist and adult Sunday School teacher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Lee Tittle and she is survived by their only son, Redus V. Tittle (Leigh); grandchildren, Candice Leigh Cameron (Zach); Redus Mathew Tittle (Courtney); and Molly Grace Tittle; four great-grandchildren, Zachary Lee Cameron Jr. (Cam), Redus William Tittle (Riehl), Samuel Robert Cameron, and Allie Gwynn Tittle. She is survived by three sisters, Mary Jack Walters, Lula D. Cole, and Lillie Mae Weldin. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Loyd Parson; and sisters, Ruth Trull, Virginia Johnson, and Ruby Nell Lacy. Fannie, whose grandchildren called her Memaw, was a loving grandmother and spent her last years amongst her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She resided at Brookdale Cedar Springs Assisted Living in Decatur, Alabama. While there, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and participating in group activities.
Fannie’s life will be celebrated by her family in a private ceremony.
Special thanks to Brookdale Cedar Springs for all of the love and support given to Fannie during her last years.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
