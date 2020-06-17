DECATUR — Funeral service for Fariborz “Fred” Ameri, 62, will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Ameri died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 22, 1957, in Iran, to Hossein Ameri and Mehrbanu Susan Yazdanbakhsh. He was a business owner of Hwy. 31 Marathon in Decatur. Preceding him in death were his wife, Carrie Rebecca Ameri; his parents and a brother, Faramarz Ameri.
Survivors include his son, Jonathan Ameri; two daughters, Jade Ameri and Angela Anderson; one brother, Ali Ameri; two sisters, Fariba Ameri and Farzaneh Sati Ameri; and grandchild, Han-nah Ameri.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Ameri, Jacob Magnuson, Eddie Tapscott, Jamie Hodges, Steve Bateman, John Anderson and David Curry.
