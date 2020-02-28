MOULTON — Farrel J. Lamon, 69, left this world on February 26, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. A visitation will be held at Liberty United Methodist Church from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1. He was born on September 13, 1950 to Albert Frank Lamon and Anna Rae Lentz Lamon. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, retired from Champion Papermill as a maintenance planner, and continued as a consultant in the field. He also enjoyed woodworking and could build or fix anything. He was a Bible scholar, enjoyed reading, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Lamon; two daughters, Amanda (Stacey) Letson, Christie (Brent) Burney; two brothers, Deverl Lamon, Randy Lamon; two sisters, Ruth Murphree, Lois Allen; and three grandchildren, Schyler Burney, Alia Letson, Ezra Burney
