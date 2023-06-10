DECATUR — A memorial service for Fate L. Webster, 88, of Decatur, will be held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 3:00 PM at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Decatur with Rev. Frederick “Tripp” Brogdon, III, officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the church.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: June 10-12, 2023
- Inside the cage: Decatur MMA fighter to train in Thailand and go pro
- Podcast provides tips on Morgan County events, attractions
- 3 local districts beat state average on third grade reading scores
- Parks board working on proposed Partners in Parks plan
- Hartselle helped mold stars Mizell and Smith into Players of the Year
- Limestone garbage service running smoother than expected
- New voting districts could change again in some states before the 2024 elections
Most Read
Articles
- Cruise line will make 14 Decatur stops that officials say will increase tourism in city
- Decatur police make several fentanyl arrests this week
- Authorities: 2 drown making alternate attempts to rescue each other in Hillsboro
- Demolition plan for old Decatur Country Club site moves forward
- First group of American Serenade cruise boat tourists visit Decatur
- Two drown in Hillsboro, child rescued from drowning in Decatur
- Pryor Field Regional Airport to hold first airshow next weekend
- Class 1A-4A All-Area Softball: Honors for Hatton Hornets
- Class 5A-7A All-Area softball: Athens' Stiles has monster season
- Bank Street Station project picks up steam
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president (3)
- An estimated 30,000 attend growing Jubilee at Point Mallard (2)
- Council approves more paving as city revenues continue to rise (2)
- Alabama bill would make it a crime to help people vote absentee (1)
- Athens council's cannabis vote not rescinded (1)
- Work continues on Beltline Road Southwest intersections project (1)
- Decatur police chief graduates from FBI National Academy (1)
- Dorothy Nell Marsh (1)
- Keep Cool: Escape north Alabama’s summer heat with cool retreats (1)
- Bank Street Station project picks up steam (1)
- Trinity teen dies in Monday night wreck (1)
- Will you use the new overpass to cross over Alabama 20 in the next three months? (1)
- John M. Crisp: How does your favorite presidential candidate feel about hitting children? (1)
- Record year comes to an end for Priceville athletics (1)
- Experts predict stable gas prices for summer travel (1)
- 'Union': Alabama filmmaker to screen Civil War-era movie at the Princess (1)
- Prep football: New challenges for West Morgan (1)
- COVID subsides, but not its repercussions for health care (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.