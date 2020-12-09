SOMERVILLE
Fay Gatlin Smith was gathered in the arms of HER loving Savior in the early morning of December 8, 2020, at the age of 87. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, December 10th at 1 p.m. at Somerville Baptist Church with Bro. Ryan Johnson, Bro. Steve Taylor and Bro. Rickey Clemons officiating with burial to follow in Lawrence Cove Cemetery and Peck Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Mrs. Smith was born May 7, 1933 in Morgan County to Dotson Glenn Gatlin and Mabel Lewis Gatlin. She was a faithful member of Somerville Baptist Church and was loved by many. She blessed many by her friendliness, smile and mostly encouraging words that often lifted that individual more than she realized. She was a wife, mother to four, plus one in heaven and a grandmother, we all knew she loved us, a love full of expression and sacrifice and was always happy to see us. If she knew you were coming, there would probably be a cake, pie or banana pudding waiting. Each child received a homemade German Chocolate cake for their birthday for many years—it is still a family favorite. Mother also had a sense of humor and kept us rolling in laughter on most occasions. All who knew our mother knew she loved flowers which was evident by the large flower garden and plants adorning the yard. There were never enough and she was always ready to shop for more. For us, she will live on in every beautiful flower we see.
In the fall of 2019, our Mother surprised us with the plan to accompany two of her daughters on a trip across the pond to Kitwe, Zambia to visit her granddaughter on the mission field. She loved every part of the long trip and enjoyed the different culture; so much so that in recent days, she spoke of returning. This last May for her 87th Birthday, we surprised mother with a “Drive by Birthday Celebration” It was truly a highlight of her life because she told us it was “the best day of my life”. Thank you to all who participated and made the day so special.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bourgeois Eldred Smith; a grandson, Brandon Smith; siblings, Hoover Gatlin, Maurice Gatlin and Doris Jennings.
She is survived by a son, Burgess Smith (Angia) of Eva; three daughters, Vanessa Johnson (Rusty) of Moulton, Connie Stinnett (Bobby) and Melanie Schraff (Mike), all of Eva; seven grandchildren, Ryan Johnson (Becki), Rachel Johnson, Jayce Johnson (Marie), Jessica Hughes (Lance), Zachary Johnson, Justin Davis (Michaella) and Michael Schraff Jr. and seven great-grandchildren.
Justin Davis, Zachary Johnson, Jayce Johnson, Mikey Schraff, Lance Hughes and Ryan Johnson will serve as pallbearers.
