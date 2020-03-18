GARDENDALE — October 14, 1928 - March 15, 2020 — Fay Morris Carden went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at age 91. She is survived by two sons, Byron Carden (Elizabeth) of Pelham, AL and George Carden (Kathi) of Crystal, MN; four grandchildren, William Carden (Shannon) of Birmingham, AL, Anthony Carden of Antioch, TN, Betsy Guan (Jason) of Houston, TX, and Jenny-Lyn Yoon (Soo-Young) of Maple Grove, MN; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Luther Carden; her parents, Theodore and Phyllis Morris; and one sister, Joyce Oliver.
Fay was a member of Enon Baptist Church. She was a retired nurse and taught nursing at Calhoun Junior College and Belmont University.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Moncrief Cemetery. Arrangements by The New Gardendale Funeral Home.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to her caregivers, Selina Ledbetter, Sara Fields, and Gladys Black as well as St. Vincent’s Hospice for the care and comfort they afforded to their mother in this last chapter of her life.
