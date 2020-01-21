WARRIOR — Funeral service for Fay Yancey, 77, will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mark Goree officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Yancey died on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 2, 1942, in Morgan County to Ray Hubbard Champion and Loriean Bracken Champion. She was a Master Sergeant for the United States National Guard prior to retirement. Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors include one son, Timothy M. Yancey “Rebecca”; one daughter, Sherry McLain (James); two brothers, Johnny Champion and Donald Champion; three sisters, Royce Goree, Delores Taylor and Sheena Duggar; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
