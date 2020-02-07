DECATUR — Faye Clemons Borden, 73, of Decatur passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Visitation for Ms. Faye will be Saturday, February 8th at Branding Iron Cowboy Church from 1 - 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow with Nolan Clemons officiating.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Lucille Clemons and a brother, Brandon Clemons. She is survived by her sons, Junior Borden, Stacy Borden, Dale Borden, Kevin (Rita) Borden; grandchildren, Ashley, amber, Tiffany, Thomas; great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Sienna; sisters, Sue Belue, Ann (Charles) Cates, Gayle (Charles) English, Daisy (Rogers) Corum, Becky (Danny) George; brothers, Randy (Mary Jane) Clemons, Stanley “Oochie” (Janice) Clemons, Ricky (Donna) Clemons, Teddy (Melissa) Clemons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Family Care, 10000 Serenity Lane, Huntsville, AL 35803.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Ms. Faye’s family.
