DECATUR — Faye (Dobbs) Gazaway, age 94, of Decatur, was surrounded by her family and caregivers as she entered the Gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Graveside service will be Monday, November 9, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Brother Jim Fiscus officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was a wonderful, loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allan A. Gazaway; her mother, Altie Cooper Dobbs; her father, James R. Dobbs; and her brother, Jimmy Dobbs.
She is survived by her children, Lynn Byrd of Hillsboro, Susan D’Antoni (Edward) of Potomac, MD, and Allan Gazaway (Amy) of Land O’ Lakes, FL. She was a loving grandmother to Ricky Byrd (Hope) and Karen Byrd Posey (Steve), Evan and Christina D’Antoni, and Anna Grace and Emma Gazaway; a great-grandmother to Luke, Logan, Colton, Dustin, and Dalton Byrd, and Charlotte Lively; and a great-great-grandmother to Kayleigh Byrd. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces, including James R. Dobbs, IV (Christy).
She worked for Worthington Corporation for many years, and retired from UAB School of Nursing. Mrs. Gazaway was a member of Central Baptist Church, and a charter member of First Bible Church. Her love of the Lord will always be a testimony to all who knew her.
Traveling, an occasional snowball fight, or playing games with grandchildren, holidays, and being surrounded by her family brought her great joy. She also loved tending her flower garden and feeding her birds. She always had a smile on her face and gratitude in her heart for her many blessings.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Chandra, Rita, Susan, and Donla.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or children’s charities.
