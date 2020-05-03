TRINITY — Faye Lake Bankston, 90, Trinity, passed away peacefully at her son’s home in Huntsville, AL on April 30th.
Funeral will be graveside Wednesday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Mausoleum. Officiating at her funeral will be the Rev Dr. Myron G Mooney.
She was from Morgan County growing up in the Falkville/Neel community.
She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Trinity, Alabama. She was also an active member of Decatur’s Sunshine Club.
She is survived by her son, Charles T. Bankston of Huntsville, AL; her daughter, Deborah F. Bankston of Smyrna, GA; and a brother, Floyd Lake of Birmingham, AL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Bankston of Trinity AL; her brother, John D. Lake of Pleasant Grove, AL; her sister, Betty Lake Gassaway of Boaz, AL; and her parents, Connie F. and Zelma Parker Lake of Wylam, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please show remembrance by contributing to your favorite charity.
