SOMERVILLE — Mrs. Faye Nell Ryan Yancey, age 90 of Somerville, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Mrs. Yancey is survived by her husband, Ronald B. Yancey; sister, Martha Sue (Bill) Ray; ten nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Rachel A. Pierre.
Preceded in death by her parents, Randolph and Ruby Ryan; brothers, Robert Ryan and R.C. Ryan; and sisters, Florence Ryan and Betty Jo Ryan.
Funeral service will take place at the Brindlee Mountain Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Brindlee Mountain Chapel Funeral Home, directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.