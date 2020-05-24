HOUSTON, AL
Heaven is rejoicing as Faye Womack Parker was called to her eternal home on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Faye was born on September 20, 1941, at the same home place from which she was called to Heaven. She was married to her best friend for 52 years. Faye faithfully served the Lord for 63 years. Her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was being a devoted wife, mother and Mamaw.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., at Freedom Worship Center in Arley, Alabama. The funeral service will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Freedom Worship Center with Brothers Ronnie Robinson, Junior Garmon, Terry Murphree, and Greg Alred officiating. She will lie in state from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Addison, Alabama.
She was mother to Joey and Lynn Parker, Lisa and Daryl Seales, Jina and Greg Alred, and Nikka and Tab Jefferson. She was Mamaw Faye to her nine grandchildren: Caleb Parker, Kaitlin (Adam) Bilbo, Brittney (Nathan) Calvert, Chase (Ashleigh) Parker, Jesse (Rebekah) Seales, Mallory (Carlos) Alberti, McKensie (Todd) Anderson, Macy (Dylan) Kyle and Natalie Jefferson. She had seven great grandchildren: Parker Calvert, Barrett Calvert, Paisleigh Parker, Greyson Parker, Adily Alberti, Lakyn Alberti and Ryker Alberti. She was lovingly referred to as Mamaw Faye by countless nieces and nephews, as well as anyone else who knew her. She also leaves behind a loving brother, Wayne and Paulett Womack; a special sister in Christ, Brenda Partridge and countless friends and family.
She is walking the streets of gold with her husband, Wayne; her son, Barry; as well as her parents and brother.
In lieu of flowers, per her request, donations can be made to Southern Care Hospice at 417 Main Street N.E., Hanceville, AL 35077 or to the Gideon’s International.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.nicholsfuneralhomes.com.
