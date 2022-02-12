Martha Bivens, 3 p.m., South Decatur Church of God

Douglas Cole, 11 a.m., Salem Cemetery

Fred Cunningham, 12 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer

Billy Davis, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Ronald Fletcher Jr., 12 p.m., Shiloh MB Church, Decatur

Darrell Haley, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Betty Lanier, 1 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery

Catherine Lovelady, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory, Town Creek

Pam Standridge, 1 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur

Linda Thompson, 2 p.m., Nature’s Trail Church, Decatur

Steven Waters, 2 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur

Jennifer Whisman, 5-7, Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

