Martha Bivens, 3 p.m., South Decatur Church of God
Douglas Cole, 11 a.m., Salem Cemetery
Fred Cunningham, 12 p.m., United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer
Billy Davis, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Ronald Fletcher Jr., 12 p.m., Shiloh MB Church, Decatur
Darrell Haley, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Betty Lanier, 1 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery
Catherine Lovelady, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory, Town Creek
Pam Standridge, 1 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Linda Thompson, 2 p.m., Nature’s Trail Church, Decatur
Steven Waters, 2 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
Jennifer Whisman, 5-7, Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
