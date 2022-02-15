Dot Bentley, 1 p.m., Limestone Chapel, Athens
Wanda Carrier, 2:30 p.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church
Billy Crump, 1 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel
Mack Dunlap, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home
Art Galbreath, 3 p.m., Galbreath Cemetery, Hamilton
Starry Jones, 1 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery
Patricia Lott, 11 a.m., Hartselle Memory Gardens
Barbara Martin, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Decatur
Patsy Steele, 2 p.m., Friendship Cemetery south of Danville
