Rita Blaxton, 2:30 p.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church
Kenneth Chapman, 12 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Shirley Davis, noon, True Faith Ministries
Carl Hendrix, 10-11 visitation, Roselawn Funeral Home
Gilbert Parker, 1:15 p.m., Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo
Martha Stover, 11 a.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Jackie Williams, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Frank Wilson, 2 p.m., Caddo Congregational Church
