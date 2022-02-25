Dalphine Allen, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Sally Evans, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Rita Freeman, 2 p.m., Lakeview Baptist Church, Auburn
Judy Green, 1 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Jeffrey Hill, 2 p.m., Elliott’s Brown-Service Chapel, Moulton
Noel Holmes, 4-6 visitation, Peck Funeral Home
James Hurst, 12 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Decatur
Betty Letson, 11:30-1:30, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
