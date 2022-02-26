Terry Black, 1 p.m., Falkville City Cemetery

Myra Bonds, 1 p.m., Hamby’s Chapel Cemetery

George Davis Sr., 1 p.m., David Temple Word of Faith

Deandra Ford, 12 p.m., Big Cove Cemetery, Owens Cross Roads

Shirley Hill, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Mike Kemper, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Russell Lee, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Nancy Miller, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Charley Rogers, 5 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Percy Yarbrough, 11 a.m., Wheeler Chapel Full Gospel Church

