Terry Black, 1 p.m., Falkville City Cemetery
Myra Bonds, 1 p.m., Hamby’s Chapel Cemetery
George Davis Sr., 1 p.m., David Temple Word of Faith
Deandra Ford, 12 p.m., Big Cove Cemetery, Owens Cross Roads
Shirley Hill, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Mike Kemper, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Russell Lee, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Nancy Miller, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Charley Rogers, 5 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Percy Yarbrough, 11 a.m., Wheeler Chapel Full Gospel Church
