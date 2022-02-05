Ron Abercrombie, 3 p.m., Hartselle City Cemetery

Elizabeth Baker, 2 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur

Lorene Bryant, 2 p.m., McKendree UMC

James Christian, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Chuck Cobb, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home

Danny Cowart, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Mary Ellison, 12 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens

Anthony Holt, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Joanne Ingram, 1 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel, Decatur

William Martin, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur

Ralph Matthews, 11 a.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur

Ned Taylor, 2 p.m., Limestone Chapel, Athens

Stanley Terry, 12-1 visitation, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

