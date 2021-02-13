Donald Allen, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Recordia Birgan, Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Bessie Breeding, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Bobby Doyle, 4 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Fred Halbrooks, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
Betty McNutt, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Wayne Rodgers, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Rebecca Thornton, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.