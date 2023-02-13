Mary Roberts, 1 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- 'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
- After quake, war-hit Syrians struggle to get aid, rebuild
- Scheffler repeats at Phoenix Open to regain No. 1 ranking
- Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Why I love America
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Why I love America
- Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
- Lotteries for Feb. 13
Most Read
Articles
- Motorist airlifted after crash on Beltline
- Decatur landfill fined by state environmental agency
- 'How many lives did I end tonight?'
- George Floyd Nancarrow
- Priceville, West Morgan series headed to 4 games
- Second victim in Falkville shooting dies
- Reed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super Bowl
- Dad says his daughter, granddaughter also targeted in Falkville shootings
- End of the road: Decatur finishes season with woeful 2nd half
- High school notebook: 3 more area athletes celebrate college choices
Images
Videos
Commented
- Fabiola Santiago: Big Daddy DeSantis deploys National Guard — hopefully the only troops he’ll ever lead (2)
- Gallery 157: Moulton couple sharing the impact of art (2)
- Editorial: Is the State of the Union speech really necessary? (2)
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How is Joe Biden doing at the midpoint of his term in office? (2)
- Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair (2)
- Planning continues for two Decatur apartment complexes (1)
- Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case (1)
- Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)
- Council rejects mayor's amphitheater upgrades even with alternates in proposal (1)
- Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week (1)
- The 'party of ideas' has run out (1)
- Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)
- Lawrence plans to end garbage service to Courtland, North Courtland (1)
- Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)
- Reed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super Bowl (1)
- Around the region (1)
- Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue (1)
- Larry Bibb (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.