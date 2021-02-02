David Betzer, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Mary J. Brooks, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home
Dwain Howard, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home Chapel
Vic Letson, 10 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Artie McGlocklin, 2 p.m., Dement Cemetery
Ivette Reyna, 7 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Felix Williams, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home
