Gregory Battles, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Jim Gregory, 11 a.m., Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville
Elizabeth Keel, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Charles Lewis, noon, Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church
Billy Meadows, 11-12:30 visitation, Mt. Hope Methodist Church
Michael Reagin, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
William Watson, 12:30 p.m., Alabama National Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.