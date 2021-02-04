Don Bolan, 2 p.m., Shiloh Cemetery
Katherine Garth, 12 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Delores Key, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Chapel, Town Creek
Stephanie Miner, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Jacqueline Patterson, 3 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Steve Rutherford, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Guinn Sparks, 11 a.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
