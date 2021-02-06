Susan Baughn, 1 p.m., Athens City Cemetery
Butch Byers, 2 p.m., Moulton Baptist Church
Felicia Collins, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Chapel
Ruby Elliott, 12 p.m., Calvary Memorial Gardens
Lucile Greene, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Judy Holland, 11 a.m., Civitan Cemetery
Angel McDearmond, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Venita Roberts, 2 p.m., Johnson Chapel Cemetery
Rosa Sims, 12 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery
Ronnie Smith, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Ronnie Speegle, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Jim Sober, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, Decatur
