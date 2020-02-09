Louise Byrd, 1-2 visitation, Ridout’s Brown-Service, Decatur
Marshel Calhoun, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Paul Doepel Jr., 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Teresa Meadows, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Danny Motes, 1:30 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Richard Slaten, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Jane Smith, 4 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Larry Thomas, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
