Robert Allen Jr., 1 p.m., First M.B. Church of Town Creek
Mary Borden, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
G.W. Braidfoot, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
J.D. Harper, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Homer Jones, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Jose Mendoza, 3 p.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, Decatur
Allen Pace, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Dr. Malcolm Prewitt, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Decatur
Louise Putteet, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Florence
DC Thornton Jr., noon, Rogersville Funeral Home
Gregory Walden, 2 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.