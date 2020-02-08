Mary Armstrong, 2 p.m., Town Creek Community Center
Faye Borden, 2 p.m., Branding Iron Cowboy Church
Levon Chatman, 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church
Nancy Harrell, 11 a.m., Shanghi Baptist Church, Quinton
Margie Hill, 1:30 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Adean Johnson, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Stu Owensby, 3 p.m., Hospice of the Valley, Decatur
Antwanius Stovall, noon, Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer, Decatur
Sophia Wesley, noon, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
David Whitfield, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Dean Wilson, 1 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Chapel, Decatur
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.