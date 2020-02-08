Mary Armstrong, 2 p.m., Town Creek Community Center

Faye Borden, 2 p.m., Branding Iron Cowboy Church

Levon Chatman, 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church

Nancy Harrell, 11 a.m., Shanghi Baptist Church, Quinton

Margie Hill, 1:30 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

Adean Johnson, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Stu Owensby, 3 p.m., Hospice of the Valley, Decatur

Antwanius Stovall, noon, Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer, Decatur

Sophia Wesley, noon, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home

David Whitfield, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Dean Wilson, 1 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Chapel, Decatur

