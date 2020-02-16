Melbalene Berryman, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Melinda Blankenship, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Catherine Hawes, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Evelyn Howard, 2 p.m., Ridout’s -Brown Chapel
Jimmy Jones, 1 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek
Lillie Mae Ledbetter, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home
Teresa Meadows, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Peggy Singley, 2 p.m., Flint Baptist Church
